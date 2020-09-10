Woman tired of being judged for parking in disabled stalls

A West Kelowna woman is exasperated with what she calls discrimination she receives in Central Okanagan parking lots.

Cheri Brunning tells Castanet she broke down in tears in a department store Wednesday after a confrontation with a middle-aged man about parking in a disabled parking stall.

"Today, I parked in the Home Depot parking lot in one of their handicap spots. I got out with my daughter and as we were walking into the store, a man in a red shirt, blue jeans and a white mask yelled at me, 'you sure don't look handicapped!'"

"I turned around and yelled, 'WHAT?!' completely astonished that this is actually happening to me again."

Brunning suffered a serious ankle injury on the job which has required four surgeries over the past eight years. She is 35-years-old and otherwise appears healthy.

"I have full-thickness chronic tearing in all of my left ankle ligaments and arthritis already. I have no cartilage left in my ankle. I have had bone spurs and pieces of bone floating around in my ankle joint that had to be removed. I will never have a 'normal' ankle again. This all happened from a workplace accident in 2012."

Brunning says because of the surgeries and injuries she has a parking pass which she received from her family doctor. However, she says because she doesn't look disabled she is constantly having to deal with judgemental people who assume she is parking illegally.



Brunning says she's had the pass for several years but the incidents seem to be increasing in frequency, "maybe it's because of COVID-19 and people are just more pissy than usual, but I just broke down today."

Brunning says she tries to take the high road but listed multiple incidents where people assume she does not have a disability because of her youthful appearance.

"Just a few weeks ago I pulled into a handicapped spot at the SuperStore in West Kelowna. A man basically stared at me the entire time since I had pulled in. I got my mask, put up my placard and exited my vehicle. He honked at me and asked 'where is your pass?', like as if I didn't have one. I pointed to the window where it was hanging. Just because I am young looking, does NOT mean I can't be handicapped."

Brunning says she really just wants people not to judge a book by its cover.

"I want people to know that it is totally disrespectful to comment like this. It is 100 per cent discrimination. Just because I don't show a physical handicap does not mean that I don't have a handicap. Just because I am young, I don't have to explain to everyone who questions me about my previous health experiences and surgeries. I should be able to park and shop in peace. Keep your comments to yourself if you have nothing good to say, don't ruin someone's day."