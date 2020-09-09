162623
162219
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna eases watering restrictions for gardeners

Reprieve for gardeners

- | Story: 310128

Gardeners in West Kelowna have been granted a reprieve.

The city says hand watering for flower beds and gardens will be permitted under restrictions in place this week for users of Lakeview-Rose Valley System due to construction of the Rose Valley water treatment plant. 

A boil water notice and irrigation ban went into place Tuesday while work is completed connecting the pipe from the under-construction plant to the existing water system. 

While the City of West Kelowna initially said last week that no outdoor watering would be allowed to ensure there is adequate water supply, the municipality announced Tuesday it is putting an exception in place for the hand watering of gardens and flowers. Automatic and underground irrigation remains prohibited. 

The news comes as a relief to gardeners in West Kelowna, who were previously faced with violating the ban or allowing their gardens that they have worked on since spring to wither under the hot sun.

