West Kelowna  

Firefighters douse small grass fire along Westside Road

Westside Road fire doused

Fire crews doused a small grass fire off Westside Road Tuesday evening.

A 14-member crew from North Westside Fire Rescue responded to the grass fire, north of the La Casa community.

Traffic was closed on Westside Road for an hour while crews worked the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Forestry crews were also called in, and the BC Wildfire Service listed the Quilpituk Creek fire at 0.01 of a hectare in size.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

