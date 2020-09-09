Butcher knives found on lake bed at West Kelowna's Rotary Beach

Photo: Chris Kwiatkowski

A local resident is warning the public to remain vigilant of hazardous items at beaches, after finding two kitchen knives on the lake bed at West Kelowna's Rotary Beach.

Chris Kwiatkowski was enjoying a day out at the beach along the Gellatly Bay waterfront with friends on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the fun quickly took a turn for the worse.

His friend's son and daughter were snorkelling about 10 to 15 feet from the shoreline when one came across a large knife, sticking blade up on the lake bed.

"They were swimming and snorkelling and then the 12-year-old boy literally stood up and had a big butcher knife in his hand and was like “dad, dad!" We were like, holy smokes."

Kwiatkowski then got in the water himself to check the area for any further danger.

He found a second knife, also positioned in the lake bed with the blade facing up, as well as a broken beer glass bottle propped up alongside rocks.

"It was pretty harsh, pretty crazy ... even myself, I would have been running into that lake to cool off. Just imagine if I had have stepped on a kitchen butcher knife. It’s messed up."

Kwiatkowski, who safely disposed of the two knives and broken glass, says his main goal is to make children and families aware of the incident to keep everyone safe.

City of West Kelowna parks and fleet assistant Darlene Alexander encourages any members of the public who find hazardous items to immediately and safely dispose of the items, or contact her team for assistance.

"The public can contact [email protected] or call 778-797-8849 with any inquiries or requests they may have. Certainly if hazardous items are found and can be safely disposed of immediately in an onsite garbage receptacle, that would be the best scenario to ensure public safety."