162114
162219
West Kelowna  

Butcher knives found on lake bed at West Kelowna's Rotary Beach

Knives found at beach

- | Story: 310044

A local resident is warning the public to remain vigilant of hazardous items at beaches, after finding two kitchen knives on the lake bed at West Kelowna's Rotary Beach.

Chris Kwiatkowski was enjoying a day out at the beach along the Gellatly Bay waterfront with friends on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the fun quickly took a turn for the worse.

His friend's son and daughter were snorkelling about 10 to 15 feet from the shoreline when one came across a large knife, sticking blade up on the lake bed.

"They were swimming and snorkelling and then the 12-year-old boy literally stood up and had a big butcher knife in his hand and was like “dad, dad!" We were like, holy smokes."

Kwiatkowski then got in the water himself to check the area for any further danger. 

He found a second knife, also positioned in the lake bed with the blade facing up, as well as a broken beer glass bottle propped up alongside rocks.

"It was pretty harsh, pretty crazy ... even myself, I would have been running into that lake to cool off. Just imagine if I had have stepped on a kitchen butcher knife. It’s messed up."

Kwiatkowski, who safely disposed of the two knives and broken glass, says his main goal is to make children and families aware of the incident to keep everyone safe.

City of West Kelowna parks and fleet assistant Darlene Alexander encourages any members of the public who find hazardous items to immediately and safely dispose of the items, or contact her team for assistance. 

"The public can contact [email protected] or call 778-797-8849 with any inquiries or requests they may have. Certainly if hazardous items are found and can be safely disposed of immediately in an onsite garbage receptacle, that would be the best scenario to ensure public safety."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

162508
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
3726115
31 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,900
more details
161973


161951


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Catpernicus
Catpernicus Kelowna SPCA >




159135


Billie Eilish tops iHeartRadio Music Awards

Music
Pop sensation Billie Eilish has been crowned a four-time winner at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Organizers unveiled the...
Pet shaming
Galleries
These pet shames are next level!
Pet shaming (2)
Galleries
Seagull swallows sausage whole
Must Watch
Zac Efron finds love Down Under
Showbiz
Actor Zac Efron has another reason to wait out the coronavirus...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160496
161715