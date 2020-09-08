After years of lobbying, West Kelowna will finally be getting an urgent care centre

Photo: Google Street View

UPDATE: 3 P.M.

After nearly 12 years of lobbying, the City of West Kelowna will finally be home to a urgent and primary care centre.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the unusual move of making the announcement during a phone call with city council just prior to the start of its 1:30 meeting Tuesday.

Dix says renovations are currently underway for the facility within the Westridge Centre. It is expected to open in November, and will service about 41,000 people within the Westside area.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom called this a truly great day for West Kelowna.

"The city has long been advocating for the expansion of primary care services that will serve our communities across the greater Westside," said Milsom.

"Our local area councils are also deeply grateful for the long-term health care investment that will benefit our communities from seniors to young families."

The centre will house a full staff of health care workers, including general practitioners, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and medical office assistants.

It will deliver urgent and primary care services to people who need to see a health-care provider, but do not require a trip to the emergency department, and also connect patients without a family doctor to a physician or nurse practitioner for ongoing primary care.

ORIGINAL: 1:50 p.m.

West Kelowna is getting an urgent and primary care centre.

After years of lobbying the province for increased health care for the community, Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon during a conference call with council just prior to Tuesday's regular meeting.

Dix says the centre will be housed at 2484 Main Street, in the Westridge Centre.

It had been rumoured some form of medical facility would be going into the mall next to Pharmasave.

It is expected to open to patients in November.

Dix says it will be open seven days a week, and will see up to 27,000 patients per year.

Following the announcement, Mayor Gord Milsom told the minister council was extremely grateful to the minister, the health ministry and Interior Heath for the announcement.

In prepared remarks, he also thanked WFN Chief Chris Derickson, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin and MLA Ben Stewart.

More to come...