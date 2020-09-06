162114
160859
West Kelowna  

Emergency services assisted with rescue of injured hiker Sunday

Injured hiker rescued off trail

- | Story: 309937

Emergency services assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker on Sunday evening just after 5:30 p.m.

The woman was hiking in West Kelowna's Goats Peak Regional Park when she ran into trouble and required help.

West Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Search and Rescue responded to the call. 

The patient was carried out on a basket stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

It is unclear how significant her injuries are. 

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

161814
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


160198


Real Estate
3987339
12022 Pretty Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$109,000
more details
162288




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Snow
Snow Kelowna SPCA >




160565


Nostalgia

Galleries
Time for a little dose of nostalgia.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Puppy totally loses it after being allowed to play on the bed
Must Watch
Looks like Pepper the Dachshund absolutely loves playtime on the...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix
Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have signed a...
Dad feeds toddlers from his own bowl
Must Watch
Sharing is caring.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944