Emergency services assisted with rescue of injured hiker Sunday

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Emergency services assisted with the rescue of an injured hiker on Sunday evening just after 5:30 p.m.

The woman was hiking in West Kelowna's Goats Peak Regional Park when she ran into trouble and required help.

West Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Search and Rescue responded to the call.

The patient was carried out on a basket stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

It is unclear how significant her injuries are.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.