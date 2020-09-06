162114
162272
West Kelowna  

Victim seen receiving CPR near Okanagan Lake passes away

Woman dies at Bear Creek

- | Story: 309920

A mother of two children has passed away after a tragic paddleboarding accident on Okanagan Lake.

First responders were seen administering CPR to someone near the Bear Creek campground Friday evening. Christine Sebesta was the victim after she had fallen off of her paddleboard earlier that day.

"Christine had fallen off her board, which normally would have been okay for her, but something was wrong," say her friends Alisa Dafoe and Cathy Corbett on a GoFundMe page. "She expressed that she did not feel right, Christine proceeded to flip and attempt to re- mount her board just like she had done a hundred times in the past – however, this time she slipped down under the water and emerged unconscious."

Christine leaves behind her husband and two teenagers with special needs. Her husband was expected to begin a new job on the northern coast of B.C. However, because the job works on a two-week rotational period, he can't take it as he has to look after the children.

Christine's friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover expenses after the tragic accident. To donate and to read more on Christine's story, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4001278
106-3211 Skyview Lane
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$294,900
more details
160709


159169


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Stella
Stella Kelowna SPCA >




161622


Nostalgia

Galleries
Time for a little dose of nostalgia.
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries
Puppy totally loses it after being allowed to play on the bed
Must Watch
Looks like Pepper the Dachshund absolutely loves playtime on the...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ink deal with Netflix
Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have signed a...
Dad feeds toddlers from his own bowl
Must Watch
Sharing is caring.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162207
161910