Victim seen receiving CPR near Okanagan Lake passes away

Photo: Contributed

A mother of two children has passed away after a tragic paddleboarding accident on Okanagan Lake.

First responders were seen administering CPR to someone near the Bear Creek campground Friday evening. Christine Sebesta was the victim after she had fallen off of her paddleboard earlier that day.

"Christine had fallen off her board, which normally would have been okay for her, but something was wrong," say her friends Alisa Dafoe and Cathy Corbett on a GoFundMe page. "She expressed that she did not feel right, Christine proceeded to flip and attempt to re- mount her board just like she had done a hundred times in the past – however, this time she slipped down under the water and emerged unconscious."

Christine leaves behind her husband and two teenagers with special needs. Her husband was expected to begin a new job on the northern coast of B.C. However, because the job works on a two-week rotational period, he can't take it as he has to look after the children.

Christine's friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover expenses after the tragic accident. To donate and to read more on Christine's story, you can visit the GoFundMe page.