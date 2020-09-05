Lost floater on Okanagan Lake found safe and sound

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

COSAR says the woman has been found safe and sound.

ORIGINAL: 8:35 p.m.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are (COSAR) and the RCMP asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

The woman, described as Indigenous and 45 years old was floating on a five foot blue floaty with a net in the middle today off of Okanagan Lake.

She was last seen floating into Okanagan Lake at around 3:30 p.m., off of West Kelowna area around Boucherie Road.

If anyone has seen the woman, picked her up or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.