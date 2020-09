Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews were spotted giving CPR to an individual near the Bear Creek campground on Friday evening after being rescued from Okanagan Lake.

Ambulance, fire crews and RCMP were seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Westside Road where they were giving CPR to an individual.

People were seen wearing life jackets on the shore nearby the incident.

