West Kelowna gardeners being told to not water for 5 days next week

Photo: pixabay

Green thumbs in West Kelowna are up in arms after the city announced it will be banning outdoor watering next week to maintain supply while pipework is completed on the Rose Valley water treatment plant.

Starting Sept. 8, residents on the Lakeview-Rose Valley System will need to boil their water and avoid outdoor irrigation — rules expected to be in place for at least five days.

But with the temperatures in the forecast flirting with 30s, gardeners say that will destroy months of work just as harvest arrives.

“Five days of plus 30 degree weather will irreparably harm the garden,” said one West Kelowna resident, who wanted to stay anonymous, as he’s going to be watering anyways and doesn’t want bylaw knocking on his door.

The gardeners says he, and many others, “went heavy” on gardening this spring and summer during COVID-19 to get outdoors and grow their own food.

City of West Kelowna director of engineering Allen Fillion says he’s sympathetic to the concerns, but they have put off the work as long as possible.

Work on the Rose Valley treatment plant is transitioning from civil works and site preparation to actual construction of the building, Fillion said, meaning the new pipe from the under-construction water treatment plant has to be connected to the existing system.

“We’ve pushed this as late as we possibly could. The contractor was talking about doing this work in August, and we said no… because it's the middle of summer, it's hot and for the very reasons that we are hearing now.”

“It’s a bit unfortunate that the forecast is so hot next week, but at least it’s cooling down more at night,” he added. “We just don’t have a choice at this point.”

He said the water restrictions are needed to ensure there is enough water supply, a situation that will be monitored closely while the work is underway. Fillion says he doesn’t expect supply issues next week, but the municipality is ready to take other measures if they arise.