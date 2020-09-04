2nd phase of Glenrosa-McIver improvements begin Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

Motorists are advised to watch for detour changes in the area of Glenrosa and McIver roads beginning next week.

The City of West Kelowna, in a news release Friday, says the changes are a result of the second stage of improvements, scheduled to start Tuesday.

According to the city, Glenrosa Road from McIver to McGinnis roads will be closed to through traffic until mid-November to accommodate road upgrades and safety improvements.

These include sidewalks, bike lanes, curbs, gutters and final paving.

The detour includes:

Rerouting access to the north side of Glenrosa Road via McGinnis-McQueen-McIver Roads

Reducing speed limits to 30 km/h on detour routes

Changing bus stop locations, see bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps

Reopening the road in the event emergency evacuation is required

Maintaining access for local traffic only

Providing safe passage for pedestrians

An interim road closure will be in place Monday Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 26 at the intersection of McGinnis and Glenrosa roads for the removal of rock material.

A detour route from McIver to Gates Roads will be in effect during this time only.

While commute times can vary, the city suggests motorists allow for extra travel time due to the construction.

For those with children going back to school, please plan ahead and use alternative active transportation options to limit the amount of traffic in school and construction zones.