Week-long boil water notice planned for next week in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is announcing a planned week-long boil water notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System next week.

Starting Sept. 8, the boil water notice will be put in place to allow for construction of the Rose Valley water treatment plant. No outdoor watering will also be required to ensure water availability for other domestic uses.

“The important construction milestone involves the tie in of a 600 mm main that will eventually connect the Lakeview-Rose Valley System to the water treatment plant,” the city said in a news release. “This proactive boil water notice is being issued because the works may result in untreated water entering the system.”

All users must use water brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute or seek a safe, alternative source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, beverages, food and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water from the state of the art Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant that uses multiple methods of treatment, which the City will replicate at the Rose Valley treatment facility when completed in 2022. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling.