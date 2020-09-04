West Kelowna movie theatre closed again until further notice

Photo: Contributed

The Encore Theatre in West Kelowna isn't going anywhere.

The theatre, which plays second run movies, has closed its doors, at least for the time being.

It did reopen, along with other Landmark properties in the Central Okanagan, Xtreme 8 and Grand 10, in early July, but closed after just a few weeks.

With a dearth of new releases from Hollywood production companies as theatres were restricted to the number of patrons they could seat due to COVID-19, Landmark decided to shut the Encore down until further notice.

The theatre typically shows movies that have completed their main run, and are close to being released to DVD or online streaming services.

In an email to Castanet News, company officials says the Encore Theatre will remain closed "until we have a steady supply of new films that can successfully transition from our two first run locations in the market."