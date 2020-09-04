157346
157345
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna movie theatre closed again until further notice

Encore stays closed for now

- | Story: 309720

The Encore Theatre in West Kelowna isn't going anywhere.

The theatre, which plays second run movies, has closed its doors, at least for the time being.

It did reopen, along with other Landmark properties in the Central Okanagan, Xtreme 8 and Grand 10, in early July, but closed after just a few weeks.

With a dearth of new releases from Hollywood production companies as theatres were restricted to the number of patrons they could seat due to COVID-19, Landmark decided to shut the Encore down until further notice.

The theatre typically shows movies that have completed their main run, and are close to being released to DVD or online streaming services.

In an email to Castanet News, company officials says the Encore Theatre will remain closed "until we have a steady supply of new films that can successfully transition from our two first run locations in the market."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


160198


Real Estate
4257821
945 Lawrence Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$385,000
more details
161974


160939


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kelowna SPCA >




162432


Rooster cuddles on the couch

Must Watch
Have you ever seen a rooster do this?
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020
Daily Dose
Gear up for the long weekend by scrolling through the internet.
Friday Morning Awesomeness- September 4, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Selena Gomez: ‘Lupus left me feeling insecure’
Showbiz
Selena Gomez has grown insecure as a result of her fluctuating...
Food art
Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to...




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162347
162216