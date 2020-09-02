161795
West Kelowna  

Temporary downgrade of Boil Water Notice to Water Quality Advisory in the Lakeview System

Water notice downgraded

The Boil Water Notice for the Lakeview-Rose Valley System has been temporarily downgraded to a Water Quality Advisory, through Monday.
 
"The Boil Water Notice was required after an unforeseen mechanical complication at the chlorination facility Sunday, August 30 resulted in non-disinfected water entering the system," states the City of West Kelowna in a news release. 

"City crews worked quickly to make necessary repairs, restore the chlorine disinfection process, and conduct the subsequent required multiple water quality tests."
 
The tests confirmed a Water Quality Advisory must remain because of higher than normal turbidity remaining in the system from the seasonal breakdown of algae in Rose Valley Reservoir.

Increased turbidity can affect the chlorine disinfection process because bacteria, protozoa and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water, shielding them from the chlorine.
 
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, a scheduled Boil Water Notice will again be required to accommodate water main tie in work required to prepare for the eventual connection of the Lakeview-Rose Valley System to the future Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant. 
 
The Pritchard-Sunnyside System remains on a Water Quality Advisory. 
 
Children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables. 
 
A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Clean water will be free for the duration of the Water Quality Advisory but customers are asked to bring clean bottles for filling. 

To determine which water system you are in, see the City of West Kelowna's Water Quality Advisory Map

