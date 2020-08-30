Lakeview/Rose Valley system users must boil water for use

Photo: Contributed

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley system, effective immediately and until further notice.

The notice has been issued by the City of West Kelowna in consultation with Interior Health due to unforeseen mechanical complications at the Rose Valley Chlorination Facility.

The mechanical issues, related to a planned power outage in the area, are causing untreated water to enter the system.

All residents in the affected area must boil water for at least one minute, or seek an alternative safe source of water for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

It also includes water being given to pets.

A safe alternate water source is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, which receives water via the Powers Creek Water Filtration Plant.

Water is free throughout the duration of the Boil Water Notice and residents must bring their own clean bottles for filling.

To keep in line with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, crews have installed a touch-free system for filling bottles. Residents using the facility are asked to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a two meter distance between themselves and other users.

To determine if you are in the Lakeview/Rose Valley System, view the Water Quality Advisory Map.

Affected residents will be notified as soon as the notice is lifted, through the media, via the City's eNotification system and the City's website.