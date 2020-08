Photo: BC Hydro Outage North of Westlake Rd, West of Westside Rd.

Over 1,800 customers are without power Sunday morning in West Kelowna.



According to BC Hydro, the power went out to 1,832 customers at 9:57 a.m. Aug. 30 and the cause of the outage is planned work is being done on their equipment. The area affected is north of Westlake Road and west of Westside Road.



The electrical company is estimating power will be restored at 6 p.m.



BC Hydro crews are currently on the scene.