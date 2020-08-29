West Kelowna fire crews kept busy with two rescues Friday night

Photo: Tim Ungaro Crews rescued two men from Bear Creek Canyon Friday night.

While the Kelowna Fire Department was kept busy overnight, so were fire crews on the other side of the lake.

Friday night, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the Bear Creek Canyon area after two men became trapped.

“Crews hiked into their location and worked alongside Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to locate the patients and perform the rescue from a steep canyon,” said Jason Brolund, chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

“The patients were uninjured but required rescue from a difficult location, in the dark.”

Using a rope system, nine firefighters helped perform the high-angle rescue and got the men out of the canyon.

The men were wet and cold, but “in good health.” Just after 1 a.m., they were turned over to paramedics for assessment.

Earlier that evening, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the upper end of Bartley Road, where a motorcyclist had crashed and injured their ankle.

Firefighters used their UTV off-road vehicle to reach the area, and transported the person to an ambulance. The injured person was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Brolund says crews also responded to several other incidents overnight, including a natural gas leak, carbon monoxide alarm and smoke alarm activation in the Westbank area.