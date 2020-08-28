Woman plucked from Pincushion Mountain with a helicopter

UPDATE; 4:05 p.m.

Penticton Search and Rescue were able to rescue a female hiker from the top of Pincushion Mountain in Peachland Friday afternoon.

Pensar public information officer Randy Brown says crews received a call shortly after noon for a woman with an unknown medical issue.

"We responded with an air evacuation unit with three members, and a seven-person ground team," said Brown.

"We already had one person on scene with her, and did a medical assessment by time air crews arrived.

"She was packaged and airlifted down the mountain to a waiting ambulance, and turned over."

Brown says he is not aware of the woman's medical condition, but says she was taken to hospital.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Penticton Search and Rescue confirm they were involved in the rescue of a hiker on Pincushion Mountain Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson Randy Brown says about 10 members of the team was involved, including the helicopter rescue team.

More information is forthcoming.

ORIGINAL: 3:10 p.m.

Castanet is receiving reports of a helicopter rescue at the Pincushion Mountain Hiking Trail in Peachland.

According to witnesses, the rescue happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. and photos show the helicopter carrying a basket.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.