Photo: Kelly Fedyk

A boat owner had a bad day Thursday evening in West Kelowna.

A Castanet reader submitted this photo of a boat in the middle of the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Okanagan Highway at around 6:30 p.m.

A truck and trailer was pulled off to the side of the road near the intersection, with the boat appearing to have fallen off the trailer.

Traffic was delayed briefly while the boat was removed from the roadway.