West Kelowna  

Thieves empty fuel tanks at Wilson's Landing fire hall

Fuel thieves hit fire hall

It was a punch to the gut for members of the Wilson's Landing Fire Department.

The paid-on-call department was recently preparing to deploy personnel to assist with the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton, when they discovered they had been broken into.

"We were just getting the trucks ready to assist with the Mount Christie wildfire, went to top up the trucks, and discovered we had been broken into," said Fire Chief Ronaye Beck.

"We have a fuel compound outside of our fire hall. Someone broke in, stole our pump, cut the electrical, and stole all the diesel from the tank as well."

Beck says the tank was not full, but thieves were still able to make off with about 1,000 litres of diesel.

"It was a big loss for a paid-on-call fire department. Financially it was a big loss, but it was also very disappointing that somebody would do that to a fire department in the middle of a fire season."

Beck says arrangements have been made to replace everything.

However, she says costs of replacement was well as installing a security system will eat into the departments already skinny budget.

"This theft means something else is going to be put on hold because we need to get this system up and running again."

Beck believes the theft occurred sometime late last Thursday night or early Friday morning.

If anyone saw something suspicious around the fire hall during those times, Beck urges them to contact police.

