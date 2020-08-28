Explosions heard during outbuilding blaze in West Kelowna

Photo: Terri Lachelt

Large amounts of garbage and debris on the property hampered firefighters' efforts to douse a fire in West Kelowna overnight.

Shortly after midnight, West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze on Colleen Road.



First arriving crews from the Lakeview Heights station found a large outbuilding that fully involved in fire. Crews from the Westbank, Rose Valley and Glenrosa stations were also called in.



Fire Chief Jason Brolund says the fire was quickly knocked down, however crews were challenged with a large amount of debris and stored materials on the property. The fire briefly extended into trees, but firefighters were able to keep it away from nearby buildings, he says.

"The fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters due to its compromised structure, unstable basement and unknown contents, so the fire was fought defensively from the outside," says Brolund.



Four fire engines and 18 firefighters responded along with RCMP, paramedics, Fortis Gas and BC Hydro workers.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



The public is reminded to keep your yard tidy to ensure easy access for firefighters who may be called to put out a fire. This makes our job safer and easier.

Nearby residents reported hearing three loud explosions during the fire.

"We could clearly see the flames from our house on Hudson Road," said Terri Lachelt. "The noises were heard by many people, all drawn outside to see what the explosions were."

Police were also focusing on a large U-Haul vehicle on site, says another neighbour.