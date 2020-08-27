159194
West Kelowna  

White SUV drives into Okanagan Lake

Car crashes into lake

UPDATE: 11:14 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a white Nissan Pathfinder was travelling southbound on Highway 97 when it hit the cement abutment.

The collision occurred at approximately 8 a.m. after the driver lost control of the vehicle, sending it off road into the edge of Okanagan Lake.

The male driver was uninjured in the incident.

ORIGINAL: 10:27 a.m.

A car has crashed into Okanagan Lake in Peachland.

Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, a white SUV was photographed in the lake near Antler Beach. It is not known at this time what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

