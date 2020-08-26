159194
West Kelowna  

Water quality advisory issued for Lakeview/Rose Valley

Water advisory issued

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Lakeview/Rose Valley Water System, due above normal turbidity at the reservoir and the distribution network. 

The advisory, issued by the City of West Kelowna in consultation with Interior Health, is effective immediately until further notice. 

"The seasonal breakdown of algae is causing the turbidity, which may affect the performance of the chlorine disinfection process," the city wrote in a news release. 

"Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine."

They want residents to note the Sunnyside/Pritchard System advisory remains in effect and The West Kelowna Estates and Powers Creek Water Systems are not on any Water Quality Advisories.
 
Children, the elderly, those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables. 

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Clean water will be free for the duration of the Water Quality Advisory but customers are asked to bring clean bottles for filling. 

With COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, crews have installed a touch-free system for filling bottles. Residents using the facility are asked to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a two-meter distance between themselves and other users. 

The City is building a similar, high capacity plant for the West Kelowna Estates, Sunnyside/Pritchard and Lakeview/Rose Valley Systems.

To determine which water system you are in, see the City of West Kelowna's Water Quality Advisory Map

