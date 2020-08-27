161795
161657
West Kelowna  

Rose Valley water users have a month to decide if they agree with borrowing up to $23.5 million for new treatment plant

Petition for water plant

- | Story: 309042

West Kelowna residents affected by the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant will have until October 2 to let the city know their feelings on a borrowing bylaw to pay for the plant.

The city is attempting to borrow up to $23.5 million, its portion of the cost of building the water treatment plant.

More than 8,200 resident are affected by the borrowing bylaw, which would require them to pay $150 per year for the next 25 years to pay off the loan.

Those property owners will receive information in the mail outlining the long-term borrowing option, and how they can make their voice heard.

The city will utilize a Subject to Petition Against, which is a legislative process available to municipalities in the province.

Those property owners who agree with the borrowing need to do nothing.

Those opposed must complete the petition against form and submit it to the city in-person, or by mail, no later than 4 p.m., Oct. 2.

If sufficient opposition is received, council would consider a short-term borrowing option, which would result in payments of $600 per year per property over five years, or a one-time payment of $2,815.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4250488
4010 Kentucky place
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,900
more details
160996




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprite
Sprite Kelowna SPCA >




160189


Interesting facts

Galleries
Very interesting facts.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Dog has amazing gate climbing skills
Must Watch
Elton John: ‘Chart music isn’t real music’
Music
Elton John isn't a fan of modern pop music, insisting chart...
Star Wars Theme | Rubber Chicken Cover
Must Watch
Chickensan sings Star Wars theme.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160498
158535