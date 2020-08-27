Rose Valley water users have a month to decide if they agree with borrowing up to $23.5 million for new treatment plant

Photo: Colin Dacre

West Kelowna residents affected by the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant will have until October 2 to let the city know their feelings on a borrowing bylaw to pay for the plant.

The city is attempting to borrow up to $23.5 million, its portion of the cost of building the water treatment plant.

More than 8,200 resident are affected by the borrowing bylaw, which would require them to pay $150 per year for the next 25 years to pay off the loan.

Those property owners will receive information in the mail outlining the long-term borrowing option, and how they can make their voice heard.

The city will utilize a Subject to Petition Against, which is a legislative process available to municipalities in the province.

Those property owners who agree with the borrowing need to do nothing.

Those opposed must complete the petition against form and submit it to the city in-person, or by mail, no later than 4 p.m., Oct. 2.

If sufficient opposition is received, council would consider a short-term borrowing option, which would result in payments of $600 per year per property over five years, or a one-time payment of $2,815.