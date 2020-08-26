COVID-19 restrictions force West Kelowna council out of chambers

Photo: West Kelowna webcast

West Kelowna council has a new, temporary home.

In order to be able to accommodate both council and staff, while adhering to proper physically distancing orders laid out by the provincial health officer, council meetings are now being held in a new Britco trailer located on site.

They are also working on ways in which it would be able to accommodate a few members of the public at each meeting.

The city is expected to provide information in the coming weeks as to how that will work.

The former council chambers will be repurposed to house some staff members.

Due to distancing requirements, some staff have been temporarily located to other spaces within the Westbank Lions Hall and inside Royal LePage Place.

However, with ice scheduled to be put into the arena, those staff members will require new spaces.