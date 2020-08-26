West Kelowna council postponed discussion on short-term rentals

Photo: pixabay

West Kelowna council has put off a discussion on short-term rentals within the city until a future meeting.

The topic was to have been discussed Tuesday evening, however, at the urging of Mayor Gord Milsom, was postponed due to an already full agenda.

"It's going to be a lengthy conversation. I think it's important we have very clear minds when we discuss it," said Milsom.

"I guess the use of short-term rentals will be less in two or three weeks time after the September long weekend. In the meantime, we ensure our enforcement carries on in term or complaints we receive with regards to short-term rentals that are causing problems in our neighbourhoods."

Short-term rentals have always been illegal within the city, but, a quick check of online portals such as Airbnb or VRBO, show at least 300 homes available to use at any one time.

Many residents within the city have complained about what they call nuisance rentals, demanding the city take action to shut them down.

One neighbourhood on Pinot Noir Drive have recently spoken out about a Vancouver owner who has several homes he rents. They have started a petition to urge the city to do something.

Coun. Doug Findlater called the issue complex, saying a lot of consultation will be needed before the city can move forward.

"There are quite a number of members of the public, of residents who are afflicted with these things being next door and on their street. They are looking for leadership on council. I don't think council can solve the problem, pass a motion and close every party house tonight," said Findlater.

"I would look to the CAO to find out what's happening with bylaw. Hopefully they are all over these things. They are illegal. Hopefully they are busy closing them down."

CAO Paul Gipps said the city will be taking a proactive approach, especially leading into the Labour Day long weekend.

"I'll make sure we (bylaw) are fully staffed," he said.

Gipps also admitted there is one home in particular with up to 15 fines, which prompted Coun. Jason Zilkie to wonder if the city had the ability to put a lock on a home, similar to towing a vehicle for numerous unpaid parking tickets.

"There has got to be a tipping point," he said, "where we just say, you're done."

Gipps said there are a variety of tools the city can use, but with COVID-19, a number of those are tough to use because it is difficult to get into court.

"In the meantime, we are going to look at a couple of other measures, but I don't want to tip my hand right now." said Gipps.