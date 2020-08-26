RCMP investigating how a stolen vehicle ended up crashed in Peachland

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Peachland after a vehicle struck a power pole and rolled several times.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, just before 2:30 a.m. Officers were called to Highway 97 south near Drought Road in Peachland. Preliminary reports indicate a Toyota pickup truck struck a concrete barrier and a power pole before rolling several times and coming to rest on Drought Road.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 27-year-old female, was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

The pickup was reported stolen from the Vernon area on August 13th, 2020.

No charges have been laid at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.