Peachland continues to discuss redevelopment of Ponderosa golf course

Photo: Google Maps

The rumour mill has been churning overtime concerning the possible redevelopment of the former Ponderosa golf course.

The course, at the top of Ponderosa Drive at the base of Pincushion Mountain, shut down shortly after fire destroyed the clubhouse in 2006.

Despite promises of a new championship golf course, that portion of the massive housing and golf development has remained stagnant.

Treegroup Development Corp based in Richmond purchased the property in 2009 and announced plans to invest $1 billion into a project which would include 2,000 homes and a 7,100 yard golf course, designed by Greg Norman.

The facility, which was to have included a tennis centre as well, was initially slated to open in 2011. Once the tennis facility was nixed, there were plans to include an Olympic-size ice rink instead.

However money issues put a halt to all of those plans.

While some housing has gone ahead in anticipation of the golf course, nothing official has happened...yet.

"Officially, we don't have any applications at this point," said Peachland director of planning and development Darin Schaal.

"I've probably heard the same rumours you have, and I do anticipate receiving an application, but until we actually do, it's just a waiting game."

He indicated the municipality continues to work with the owners, and says an application could be forthcoming "soon."

"There's a small development on that golf course that's nearing completion. It's a multi-family development.

"They're talking about their next stage, because it was done as comprehensive development plan...the golf course, the residential units, the small commercial area are all done as a grand vision. The next stage of that is going to have some implications on how this grand vision plays out."

Schaal says he does get inquiries about the project, many of those from people who purchased homes specifically because of the golf course.