West Kelowna's payroll jumped by nearly $2M in 2019

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna saw its payroll jump by about 11 per cent in 2019.

The city paid out staff wages of $18.503 million a year ago, compared with $16.679 over the previous calendar year.

Figures were released recently and will be presented to city council Tuesday evening as part of the city's annual expense accounting required by the province.

Financial accounting, as well as the city's annual report are typically required by provincial statute in June, however, due to COVID-19, the province gave municipalities an extra two months to compile the information.

The city also paid out more than $408,000 in expenses and $817,000 in the employers portion of Employment Insurance and CPP benefits.

In 2019, 98 employees took home more than $75,000, 12 more than a year ago. That includes 36 members of West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

Council, including expenses, was paid a remuneration of $265,000. Each councillor receives a yearly stipend of $23,700, while the mayor's base remuneration is $70,750.

Typically, the city's CAO sits atop the yearly wage scale, however, the job was shared in 2019. Current CAO Paul Gipps replaced Jim Zaffino July 8.

Development services manager Nancy Henderson has the destinction of sitting atop the payroll ladder in 2019, taking home $196,791.

Ironically, six of the city's fire captains, including overtime, took home more than Fire Chief Jason Brolund, who didn't find a place in the Top 5.

West Kelowna also paid more than $73.3 million to suppliers. It also provided a grant contribution of $25,035 to the Westside Celebration Society.

All expenses over $25,000 must be itemized.

That figure includes $11 million to the federal government, $9 million to the regional district and $7 million to the provincial government.