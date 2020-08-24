Portion of Boucherie Road will close Wednesday evening

Photo: Google Maps

Seasonal boulevard maintenance will close a portion of Boucherie Road on Wednesday evening.

Crews will close Boucherie Road between Hayman and Hudson Roads from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for boulevard maintenance.

The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

Emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate work area, buses and transit users will still have access to the road.

Boucherie Road is West Kelowna's busiest city street, frequented by more than 8,000 vehicles per day. Work has been scheduled outside of peak use times to allow for limited disruption to residents.

A detour will be provided via Hudson Road and Highway 97.