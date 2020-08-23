159194
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna family wants their family pet cockatiel back

A West Kelowna family is pleading with the public to keep an eye out for their beloved cockatiel.

Lunar escaped from the safety of Jeff and Jana White's home in the Rose Valley/Westlake area at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Now, the five-year-old, "super friendly" cockatiel is nowhere to be found.

"He just flew away, and he did a few laps around our neighbourhood but we now can't find him at all. The kids are freaking out," says Jana. 

"The best thing would be if someone could let us know where they spotted him, because right now we've just been wandering the neighbourhood." 

Lunar is mostly coloured white, with yellow tones and an orange marking around his face.

The cockatiel knows how to say "whatcha doin?" and responds to his own name.

He's also a very big fan of the Addams Family theme song, and is fluent in whistling the tune. 

If you see Lunar in your neighbourhood, please contact the White family by texting 250-878-8317.

 

