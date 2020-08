Photo: Facebook

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Vernon Search and Rescue teamed up to bring a missing camper to safety Friday.

They required a helicopter equipped with a winch hoist in order to rescue the man.

The RCMP's Air4 had initially spotted the man in a ravine at the edge of the canyon cliff wall in Bear Creek Canyon.

The man was eventually brought to BC Ambulance personnel for treatment.

He suffered only minor injuries.