Photo: Contributed

It appears the storm that is passing through the Central Okanagan has played havoc with power on the Westside.

BC Hydro says 3,435 customers are without power.

The outage stretches from Aubrey Road in West Kelowna all the way north past Traders Cove.

The power went out shortly before 4:45 Friday afternoon.

Crews are en route.

No word from BC Hydro as to the exact cause, or when the power is expected to come back on.