West Kelowna  

Group of campers spend all night searching for missing friend

Search for missing man

A group of campers spent the night frantically looking for one of their friends after he reportedly wandered off from the campsite off of Bear Lake Mountain Rd. in West Kelowna.

Michelle Neilson tells Castanet she last saw Terry Simpson Friday morning at 12:30 a.m., "we were waiting to get a hot dog  and when we turned around he was gone."

Neilson says Simpson has seemed depressed lately and she is very worried about his state of mind. Neilson reported the disappearance to RCMP and she indicates they have checked in with the camping group Friday morning and she says they told her they would be organizing a search.

"We went up and down the road, we've got down the creek, we've looked all over the mountainside and we can't find him anywhere."

