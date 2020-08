Photo: Dave Ogilvie

The West Kelowna Fire Department quickly doused a brush and tree fire in Westbank on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Hebert Rd. and Dobbin Rd. behind the Shell Gas Station at roughly 9:40 p.m.

Flames were visible from the several blocks away prior to crews' arrival, which which point the blaze was knocked down quickly. Smoke from the fire filled the neighbourhood, says residents.

The cause of the fire is not known at this point.