Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Munro Creek wildfire in the hills above Peachland is now being held, meaning crews do not expect it to grow any further.

Twenty-one firefighters and a helicopter were fighting the blaze on Wednesday afternoon after it was discovered on Tuesday, west of Summerland and Peachland.

No structures have been threatened and BC Wildfire Service estimates the Munro Creek wildfire is 5.9 hectares in size.

The suspected cause of the wildfire is still unknown at this time.