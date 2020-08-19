Wildfire sparked Tuesday burns in the hills above Peachland

Photo: Contributed The Munro Creek wildfire is burning in the hills above Peachland.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

A helicopter is en route to the Munro Creek wildfire burning west of Summerland and Peachland, to help assist the 21 firefighters battling the blaze Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first discovered Tuesday afternoon, and crews continue to fight the out of control fire. It is now estimated at 5.9 hectares in size

Fire Information Officer Gagan Lidhran says no structures are currently being threatened by the fire.

ORIGINAL: 1:05 p.m.

As wildfires burn across the Interior following multiple lightning storms earlier this week, a wildfire is burning in the hills above Summerland and Peachland Wednesday.

The five-hectare wildfire, known as the Munroe Creek Forest Service Road fire, is burning about 17 kilometres southwest of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service online dashboard says the fire was first discovered Tuesday, and the suspected cause is unknown at this time.

Castanet has reached out to the BCWS to see if fire crews are attending the blaze.

A fire sparked east of Skaha Lake Tuesday has quickly grown to an estimated 1,400-hectares as of Wednesday afternoon.

After a tame wildfire season through the bulk of the summer, the province has seen 88 new wildfires in the past two days.