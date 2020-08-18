161795
161214
West Kelowna  

Highway 97 southbound right lane shut after vehicle fire

Vehicle fire blocks Hwy 97

- | Story: 308304

UPDATED: 4:42 p.m. 

The left lane of Highway 97 travelling southbound is now open, and the right lane remains closed. 

BC Ambulance was not required on scene as there were no injuries from the incident. 

Tow trucks are also now assisting with clearing the vehicles. 

ORIGINAL: 4:34 p.m. 

Emergency services have doused a vehicle on fire on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road.

All lanes of Highway 97 travelling southbound have been closed and are currently blocked by police vehicles.

Firefighters are on scene and assisting the two vehicles involved in the incident, which happened just before 4:30 p.m. 

Castanet has heard from witnesses the gas tank of the vehicle on fire also exploded. 

At this stage it is not clear whether anyone was in the car at the time of the explosion, or whether there are any injuries related to the incident.

Traffic is significantly backed up heading into West Kelowna, as rush hour hits.

Motorists travelling into Kelowna can expect no delays. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

160119
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
160148




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Steve
Steve Kelowna SPCA >




159344


Facts about elephants

Galleries
Check out these interesting facts about elephants.
Facts about elephants (2)
Galleries
Cute baby says oh no after sneezing
Must Watch
So sweet!
Cardi B tells Joe Biden her ‘whole list’ of things she wants him to do as president
Showbiz
Cardi B opened up to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on what is most...
Kids laughing at funny slime noises
Must Watch
Who doesn’t love a good fart noise?




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156105
161715