West Kelowna  

RCMP pull body of swimmer from Okanagan Lake

Body of swimmer found

RCMP have recovered the body of a 29-year-old Kelowna man after an extensive search of Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna.

 The body was recovered Monday afternoon after a thorough search by the West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
 
The man went under the water on August 16th, 2020 at approximately 6:20 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced while swimming near Tug Boat Beach on Okanagan Lake.

Criminality is not suspected in this matter.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.

