Man shares video of himself excessively speeding, again

A concerned citizen has reached out to Castanet after a West Kelowna man posted a video of himself going 238 km/h.

Kyle Gonek posted a public Facebook story on Sunday to show off his speed on the highway. A screenshot taken of the video shows what appears to be Gonek holding his cellphone in his right hand while steering with his left hand.

The incident comes just three days after he was scheduled to appear in Kelowna traffic court to dispute a speeding ticket issued back in April in West Kelowna. He did not show up and the ticket was deemed not disputed, according to online court records.

"Kyle Gonek the infamous speeder back posting to Facebook at 238 km/h. Looks like the highway not a speed track," says the concerned citizen.

And this isn't the first time Gonek has caught the attention of the public. Castanet previously reported on Gonek's need for speed on October 2019, after someone submitted screenshots of him going over 300 km/h in what appears to be another self-taken video.

Castanet reached out to Gonek on Facebook to ask why he was going so fast.

"Good to know people love to talk about my life and are so interested in what I'm doing. F***ing rats," he said.

"People should worry about themselves. It was an empty highway."

Gonek went on to explain that he is planning to turn in his license this week as a result of too many speeding tickets.

"ICBC wants it for some time," he said. "I do way too much highway driving."

Court records show Gonek has numerous speeding and excessive speeding charges piled up over the last several years across B.C. as well as traffic charges for driving without due care and attention.