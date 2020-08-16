Couple puts on fireworks show after getting married on Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore Fireworks were seen over Okanagan Lake on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

If you were lucky enough to enjoy the fireworks show Saturday night in West Kelowna, you may want to thank (or better yet, congratulate) Larissa Smith and her newly wed husband Stephen.

The couple put on the display after saying their vows earlier in the day.

Smith reached out to Castanet sharing the wonderful news while en route to Sparking Hill Resort "to relax after the wedding festivities!"

The professional-grade show could be seen for about ten minutes, where viewers guessed it came from down below Boucherie Road.