Injured woman being rescued off Mount Boucherie after fracturing ankle

Photo: Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

The rescued woman is now in stable condition at Kelowna General Hospital, confirmed West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations Brent Watson.

Eight firefighters and an Incident Commander helped in the rescue, along with crews from BC Ambulance.

Watson says although the rescue was not "technically difficult," it did take more than two hours, requiring WKFR crews to hike to the top of Mount Boucherie with medical equipment and a stretcher.

"Conditions of extreme heat and sun exposure made the rescue physically challenging, with the patient being carried in a stretcher all the way back down the hill to a waiting ambulance."

UPDATE 12:35 p.m.

The injured woman has been located safely and is being brought down Mount Boucherie by the West Kelowna Fire Department.

The woman reportedly was 100 feet away from the trail after injuring her ankle Sunday afternoon.

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

West Kelowna Fire Department are rescuing a woman on Mount Boucherie after she fractured her ankle Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews arrived to the trail entrance at East Boundary Rd. just before noon to aid the hiker.

Four firefighters and a basket stretcher are headed up to retrieve the woman who is reportedly around 100 feet off the trail.

Castanet will update this story once more information becomes available.