159297
West Kelowna  

Guns and drugs seized in pair of police raids

Guns, drugs seized in raids

- | Story: 303038

The Kelowna RCMP are announcing a significant drug and weapons bust in West Kelowna. 

Police raided two homes Tuesday — in the 3200-block of Deer Ridge Court and 3000-block of Sundance Drive — after a month-long drug trafficking investigation. 

Officers seized substances believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as three firearms, a conducted energy weapon and thousands of dollars in cash. Police also seized a luxury travel trailer, a Seadoo personal watercraft and a luxury vehicle as proceeds of crime.

“This investigation has direct ties to the drug trade within the City of Kelowna, even though the search warrants were executed in the City of West Kelowna,” says Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

A 33-year-old male was arrested but later released. The file has been turned over to federal prosecutors for consideration of charges.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

158144
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4120267
#132 1880 Old Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$119,500
more details


159323


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Alvin
Alvin Kelowna SPCA >






Harry Potter themed house

Galleries
Owned by Loma Homes, the massive 4000-square-foot vacation villa is located 30 minutes away from The Wizarding World of Harry...
Harry Potter themed house (2)
Galleries
Denise Richards: ‘I was naive to think I could be myself on Real Housewives’
Showbiz
Denise Richards has teased her second season on The Real...
Justin Bieber – Yummy | Rubber chicken cover
Must Watch
Who sung it better?
Baby laughing hysterically at guitar
Must Watch
Baby thinks dad’s guitar is hilarious.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152945
158535