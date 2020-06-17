Guns and drugs seized in pair of police raids

Photo: RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are announcing a significant drug and weapons bust in West Kelowna.

Police raided two homes Tuesday — in the 3200-block of Deer Ridge Court and 3000-block of Sundance Drive — after a month-long drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized substances believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, as well as three firearms, a conducted energy weapon and thousands of dollars in cash. Police also seized a luxury travel trailer, a Seadoo personal watercraft and a luxury vehicle as proceeds of crime.

“This investigation has direct ties to the drug trade within the City of Kelowna, even though the search warrants were executed in the City of West Kelowna,” says Cpl. Jeff Carroll.

A 33-year-old male was arrested but later released. The file has been turned over to federal prosecutors for consideration of charges.