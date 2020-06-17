Moose spotted on Okanagan Lake puts on show for Peachland

Photo: Allie Brophy A moose swims in Okanagan Lake near Peachland Tuesday morning.

Some Peachland residents had a “once in a lifetime experience” Tuesday morning, when a curious moose swam by the lakefront community.

Allie Brophy was woken up by a phone call from her neighbour at 7:40 a.m., who told her to “check out the moose in the water.”

“We went out to the upper deck off our bedroom and there sure enough was a moose swimming by,” said Brophy, who lives on Beach Avenue between 5th and 6th streets. “He appeared to be coming from downtown Peachland direction and he was headed towards Bliss Bakery.

“Just swimming along, seemed to be having just a lovely time, watching Peachland as he went by.”

After he swam out of sight, Brophy, her husband and their neighbour hopped in their car and followed the moose north, while still wearing their pyjamas.

The moose made it all the way down to about 13th Street, before turning around and swimming back to Swim Bay. By this point, Brophy said Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig was on scene to make sure people gave the moose plenty of room if it decided to come ashore.

“There was a bunch gathered around watching him and [the moose] just suddenly stopped again, looked at us all and turned towards Okanagan Mountain and went home,” Brophy said.

“Thats's what Dennis Craig said, he figured he came over from Okanagan Mountain. Apparently they can swim all day, they're such strong animals and very good swimmers.

“He came over to Peachland, had a little look around, saw us, we all got to wave at him and then he went back home.”

Brophy said she's never seen a moose in the water around Peachland, but her neighbour had seen one about eight years ago.

“It was such a cool experience, we loved it ... I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Brophy posted her photo of the moose to the Peachland Neighbours Facebook group, where it has since received more than 250 likes and dozens of excited comments.