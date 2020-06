Photo: Randy Millis

A single vehicle rolled over after a crash on Elk Road on the Westbank First Nation Tuesday afternoon.



The SUV ended up on its roof at around 3:45 p.m. near the Best Western on the Westside, just off Highway 97.



No word on injuries at this time, or the cause of the crash.



Firefighters, RCMP and paramedics are on scene.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.