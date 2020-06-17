School district investigating WFN lands for new high school

Photo: Colin Dacre/file Land for a school on the Westside is very scarce

The Central Okanagan School District is investigating a number of options for a new high school on the Westside.

Those include property on Westbank First Nation lands.

Secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman says the district is keeping all of its options open in the search for a new site.

"Land availability on the Westside is incredibly scarce," said Stierman.

"Right now, we are looking at the feasibility and the viability of building a school on WFN lands. We are looking at various different pieces, but nothing is set."

The district recently received a funding letter from the province indicating approval for land acquisition for a school on the Westside.

Stierman says it will be up to the province to determine whether it's comfortable entering into a long-term lease for the property rather than a straight land purchase.

Castanet News has learned the district would be seeking a 125 year lease.

The district does have other options, including a build out at the current Weber Road elementary site, however, Stierman says that site does pose significant challenges.

"We're just making sure we are aware of all of the options," he said.

"West Kelowna is an incredibly fast growing community. We have to make sure we are planning ahead to make sure we have enough land to accommodate the school to accommodate the growth."