Fintry Manor House and Estate hopes to re-open soon

Fintry Manor aims to reopen

The iconic Fintry Manor House and Estate is aiming to safely reopen their museums after COVID-19 pushed back their typical May opening. 

The manor usually opens their doors with a signature Mother’s Day Spring Fair, but due to the virus, they have yet to open. 

The estate was constructed back in 1911 in Fintry Provincial Park on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

"With these potential visitor numbers and some pretty tight places in our regular tours, it is especially important that we take a careful approach," said Dan Bruce, Fintry Museum Curator. 

The Fintry Manor House, Octagonal Dairy Barn and site grounds attract up to 5,000 visitors each summer.

"We are working in close cooperation with BC Parks to develop a safe re-opening plan, with virtual access until we can once more "get real"," added Bruce. 

The historic site will be closed until at least mid-July. Until then, you can the history of the estate and the Manor House virtually, through three 20 minute videos.

