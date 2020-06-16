Advisory upgraded to Boil Water Notice for Sunnyside/Pritchard

Photo: Contributed

The City of West Kelowna has elevated the Sunnyside/Pritchard System's water quality advisory to a boil water notice, effective immediately and until further notice due to increased turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

The storm activity over the weekend and increased creek flows is being blamed.

Turbidity affects the chlorine disinfection process enabling bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water, which interferes with disinfection.

All residents must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, which is free throughout the notice period.

Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, crews installed a touch-free system for filling bottles at the station and ask users to wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and maintain a safe social distance of two meters between themselves and others.

The City of West Kelowna will advise customers when it is safe to resume consuming tap water with a notice.