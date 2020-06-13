159297
West Kelowna  

Girl reportedly falls in Powers Creek, rescue underway

Rescue at Powers Creek

Story: 302699

Emergency crews are conducting a high-angle rescue at Powers Creek off Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday night, after a girl reportedly fell in the water. 

Crews were called to the area just west of the Downtown Westbank at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a girl who had fallen in Powers Creek. 

Emergency crews have blocked off a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 97, as the rescue takes place. 

Recent rainfall has swelled the region's creeks and rivers, and the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan Friday. 

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available. 

158310




156255


