Girl reportedly falls in Powers Creek, rescue underway

Photo: David Ogilvie Emergency crews on scene of rescue in West Kelowna.

Emergency crews are conducting a high-angle rescue at Powers Creek off Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday night, after a girl reportedly fell in the water.

Crews were called to the area just west of the Downtown Westbank at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a girl who had fallen in Powers Creek.

Emergency crews have blocked off a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 97, as the rescue takes place.

Recent rainfall has swelled the region's creeks and rivers, and the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan Friday.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.