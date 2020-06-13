Girl falls into creek, washed through culvert under Hwy 97

Photo: WKFR

UPDATE 11:40 p.m.

A girl was washed through a culvert under Highway 97 Saturday night prior to being rescued by West Kelowna Fire Rescue.

The fire department was called to Powers Creek at Highway 97 around 8:30 p.m.

“The patient was too close to the rain swollen river bank and subsequently was caught by the current and swept into the large culvert under the highway,” said assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell. “The patient was very fortunate to make it through the culvert without impediment and released on the opposite side of the highway.”

The girl managed to climb onto a rock mid-channel and wait for rescuers to bring her to shore.

“Crews made their way out onto the rock, placed a life jacket on the patient and set up downstream containment prior to extrication,” Gartrell said.

Once on shore, the girl was loaded into a basket stretcher and raised using ropes to the highway where an ambulance was waiting, prior to being transported to KGH with non-life threatening injuries. The age of the girl involved is not known.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is reminding the public that there is a high streamflow advisory in place throughout the Okanagan. People should stay away from rivers and creeks during peak flow

ORIGINAL 9:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are conducting a high-angle rescue at Powers Creek off Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday night, after a girl reportedly fell in the water.

Crews were called to the area just west of the Downtown Westbank at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a girl who had fallen in Powers Creek.

Emergency crews have blocked off a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 97, as the rescue takes place.

Recent rainfall has swelled the region's creeks and rivers, and the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan Friday.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.