159297
West Kelowna  

Girl falls into creek, washed through culvert under Hwy 97

Girl washed through culvert

- | Story: 302699

UPDATE 11:40 p.m.

A girl was washed through a culvert under Highway 97 Saturday night prior to being rescued by West Kelowna Fire Rescue. 

The fire department was called to Powers Creek at Highway 97 around 8:30 p.m.

“The patient was too close to the rain swollen river bank and subsequently was caught by the current and swept into the large culvert under the highway,” said assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell. “The patient was very fortunate to make it through the culvert without impediment and released on the opposite side of the highway.”

The girl managed to climb onto a rock mid-channel and wait for rescuers to bring her to shore. 

“Crews made their way out onto the rock, placed a life jacket on the patient and set up downstream containment prior to extrication,” Gartrell said.

Once on shore, the girl was loaded into a basket stretcher and raised using ropes to the highway where an ambulance was waiting, prior to being transported to KGH with non-life threatening injuries. The age of the girl involved is not known.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is reminding the public that there is a high streamflow advisory in place throughout the Okanagan. People should stay away from rivers and creeks during peak flow

ORIGINAL 9:30 p.m.

Emergency crews are conducting a high-angle rescue at Powers Creek off Highway 97 in West Kelowna Saturday night, after a girl reportedly fell in the water. 

Crews were called to the area just west of the Downtown Westbank at 8:25 p.m. for reports of a girl who had fallen in Powers Creek. 

Emergency crews have blocked off a lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 97, as the rescue takes place. 

Recent rainfall has swelled the region's creeks and rivers, and the River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan Friday. 

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More West Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All West Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4091368
515 Beaver Lake Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$99,900
more details
158144


157845






157117


Miniature things

Galleries
These things are very very tiny.
Miniature things (2)
Galleries
Blocks are hilarious
Must Watch
This baby’s belly laugh will make you laugh also.
Thin Watermelon
Must Watch
Humour from 2010 is still just as funny in 2020. Thin watermelon.
Alarm clock
Must Watch
That’ll be sure to wake you up in the morning.




West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Westside Tourism
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150487
159046